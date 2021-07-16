Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,003,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $99.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.