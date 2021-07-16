Elizabeth Plaza Sells 16,220 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) major shareholder Elizabeth Plaza sold 16,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $21,248.20. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.66. 13,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,880. The company has a market capitalization of $210.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44. Norwood Financial Corp. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 24.36%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 90.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

