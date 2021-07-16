Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) CFO Paul Sean Little Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) CFO Paul Sean Little acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $88,700.00.

Shares of ELDN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.14. 25,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,681. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $124,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

