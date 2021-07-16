Electrum Dark 24 Hour Volume Hits $77.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $7,381.30 and $77.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Electrum Dark

ELD is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

