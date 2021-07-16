Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Given New GBX 935 Price Target at Barclays

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 9.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Numis Securities upgraded Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

Shares of ECM opened at GBX 1,028 ($13.43) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of GBX 639.50 ($8.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,029.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.38.

In related news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total transaction of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

