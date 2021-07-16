El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $230,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,938,054.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 95.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

