Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 37,840 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,840 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510,892 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $50,385,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth $12,919,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amyris by 1,724.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,079,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,968 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 1,993.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 845,245 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMRS stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.68. Amyris, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

