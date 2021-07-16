Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,044 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNDM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,446,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after buying an additional 621,872 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $59,090,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.90.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.46 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.97.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,285. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.