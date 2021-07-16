Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,347,000 after buying an additional 112,038 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $159.25 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $174.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.45.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

