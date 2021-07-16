Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 963.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,227,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,449,000 after buying an additional 35,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $224.96 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

