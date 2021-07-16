Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 1,140 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter worth $194,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2,319.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $53.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06.

