Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 44,760 nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

