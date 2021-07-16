Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 500 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after purchasing an additional 23,105 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 259,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 75,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $70.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.09. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

