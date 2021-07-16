Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Down 12.6%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) dropped 12.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.65 and last traded at $20.94. Approximately 1,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 315,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

EWTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewise Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $84,943,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

