EchoLink Price Reaches $0.0017 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. EchoLink has a market cap of $863,012.52 and approximately $23,606.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00048735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.21 or 0.00834602 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.