Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF)

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a C$3.80 target price on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GoGold Resources from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of GoGold Resources stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. GoGold Resources has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

