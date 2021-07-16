Eaton Co. plc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.65.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $153.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.77. Eaton has a 12-month low of $91.72 and a 12-month high of $155.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

