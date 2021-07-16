EasyFi (EASY) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.13 Million

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, EasyFi has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00007765 BTC on popular exchanges. EasyFi has a market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $961,933.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EasyFi

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

