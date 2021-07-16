EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $194.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.20.

Shares of EGP opened at $172.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

