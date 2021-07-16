EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.20.

EGP opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.99.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

