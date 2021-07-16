Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $108,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,166,140. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.