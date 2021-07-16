Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.01 and last traded at $35.99. Approximately 1,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 436,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

EAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eargo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.34.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eargo news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $12,100,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 805,752 shares of company stock worth $42,391,216.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Eargo by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after acquiring an additional 376,021 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eargo by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 968,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,354,000 after acquiring an additional 110,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eargo by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after acquiring an additional 205,046 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Eargo by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 291,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Eargo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 387,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

