Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

EXP opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.61. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $73.79 and a 1-year high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total value of $1,652,382.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,035,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 17.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 15.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 84.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 533,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,724,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.