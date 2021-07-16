Eagle Materials Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.45 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Materials in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will earn $8.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.48.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $153.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,507,042.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total value of $1,652,382.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,035,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

