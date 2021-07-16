Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will post $202.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $202.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.10 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $155.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $894.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $887.90 million to $899.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 756,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,770,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,903 shares of company stock worth $16,338,570. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after buying an additional 28,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $58.95. 21,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,489. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $62.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.