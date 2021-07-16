Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Dynasil Co. of America stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. Dynasil Co. of America has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.75.
About Dynasil Co. of America
