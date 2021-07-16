DXdao Hits Market Cap of $12.18 Million (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. DXdao has a market cap of $12.18 million and $208,942.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can now be bought for approximately $246.96 or 0.00772453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DXdao has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00226201 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

