Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) 1-Day Volume Tops $266,289.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $266,289.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00041177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00110305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00149790 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,010.08 or 1.00163994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

