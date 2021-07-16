DREP (DREP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $27.62 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. DREP has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00049449 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $268.33 or 0.00848937 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00042863 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

