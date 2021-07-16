Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($163.31) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Friday, June 18th.
Shares of DOCS stock opened at GBX 457.60 ($5.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.11. Dr. Martens has a 52-week low of GBX 395.80 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 521.60 ($6.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 467.62.
Dr. Martens Company Profile
Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
