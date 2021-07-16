Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 535 ($6.99) price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($163.31) price target on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Shares of DOCS stock opened at GBX 457.60 ($5.98) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.11. Dr. Martens has a 52-week low of GBX 395.80 ($5.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 521.60 ($6.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 467.62.

In other news, insider Robyn Perriss bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £84,000 ($109,746.54).

Dr. Martens Company Profile

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.