Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 475,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,690 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $65,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1,919.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dover by 23.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,210,000 after acquiring an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $31,352,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dover by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

DOV opened at $155.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $156.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.