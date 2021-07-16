Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives $152.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. lifted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $101.29 and a fifty-two week high of $156.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

