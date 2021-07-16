DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) dropped 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 30,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,834,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

DOYU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 86 Research raised DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.34.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DouYu International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.