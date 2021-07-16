Douglas L. Braunstein Acquires 5,000,000 Shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Stock

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00.

Shares of TALK stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. Italk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46.

TALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Italk in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Italk in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Italk in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

