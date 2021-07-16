Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Short Interest Update

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the June 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05. Donegal Group has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $476.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.06.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Donegal Group news, VP Francis Joseph Haefner, Jr. sold 23,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $364,678.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,303 shares in the company, valued at $247,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 7,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $110,320.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,619.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,878 in the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 191,465 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 125,695 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 288,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 62,057 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

