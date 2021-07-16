Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In related news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $891,936.00. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Donaldson by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Donaldson by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Donaldson by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $2,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

