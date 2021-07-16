Donald J. Steinberg Sells 45,250 Shares of Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Stock

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) major shareholder Donald J. Steinberg sold 45,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $28,055.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

OTCMKTS:EMED traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. 439,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,996. Electromedical Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07.

About Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

