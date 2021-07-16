Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dnb Asa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

OTCMKTS:DNHBY opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.23. Dnb Asa has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

