Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $65,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,356,000 after purchasing an additional 114,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 917,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,489,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 60.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 398,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 20.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 247,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the period. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.82. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.46 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

