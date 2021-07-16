Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,768 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $64,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.91.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $449.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 98.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $467.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $429.53.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,038 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

