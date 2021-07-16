Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $67.93 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,056,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bruker were worth $67,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 246.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 14.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 172,120 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Bruker by 72.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKR. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $81.00.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

