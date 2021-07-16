Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $66.40 Million Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,829,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of News worth $66,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 1,680.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

NWS opened at $23.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.75 and a beta of 1.62. News Co. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

