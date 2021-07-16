Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,409,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $62,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in FB Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 230,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FB Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.93. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.09 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

