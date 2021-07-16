Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 102,729 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.77% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $63,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,978,000 after acquiring an additional 446,862 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,754,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,719,000 after acquiring an additional 591,302 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,640,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,577,000 after acquiring an additional 523,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 105,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 790,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.71%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

