Dignity (LON:DTY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dignity plc (LON:DTY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.11). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 832 ($10.87), with a volume of 43,100 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 713.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £402.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96.

About Dignity (LON:DTY)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and PreÂ-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

