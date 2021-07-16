DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Gap Up to $47.45

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.45, but opened at $48.83. DigitalOcean shares last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 1,379 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,277,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

