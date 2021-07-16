Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $167.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Digital Realty has inked an agreement with Brookfield Infrastructure to establish their joint venture (JV), BAM Digital Realty in order to serve the Indian Markets. The move will enable the significant expansion of Digital Realty's premier global data center platform, PlatformDIGITAL. Data centers are poised to benefit from the heightening reliance on technology and acceleration in digital transformation strategies by enterprises amid the pandemic. Capitalizing on such factors and backed by a healthy balance sheet, Digital Realty is expanding its portfolio on accretive acquisition and development efforts, growing its presence outside America. Yet, amid the competitive landscape, aggressive pricing pressure is likely to prevail in the near term. Shares of Digital Realty have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

Shares of DLR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.09. The stock had a trading volume of 613,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.11. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.