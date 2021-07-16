Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock worth $86,767,205 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.20.

Shares of DLR opened at $157.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.48.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

