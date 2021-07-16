Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $908.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.36. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.24.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 741,392 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 186,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 172,916 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

