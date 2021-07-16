Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Diageo by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after buying an additional 46,197 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Diageo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,982,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Diageo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,871,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $191.49 target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $192.68. The stock had a trading volume of 289,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,671. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.57. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $197.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

